What the Lakers’ potential Kyrie Irving trade could look like

As the month of July opens up, the Los Angeles Lakers have re-engaged the Brooklyn Nets in talks to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving, according to multiple sources.

When Irving opted into the final year of his contract on Monday, it looked like he would remain in Brooklyn, at least for the time being, but Kevin Durant’s trade request has changed everything.

The Nets are reportedly making their whole roster available via trade, and L.A. is apparently looking to take advantage while unloading Russell Westbrook.

One source revealed the package the Lakers are currently offering for Irving.

Via Lakers Daily:

“The seven-time All-Star is apparently focused on forcing his way to Los Angeles, and the Lakers are reportedly working “aggressively” on a deal for him. Their current offer for the controversial star was recently revealed.”

There is no doubt the Purple and Gold will have to pay a steep price to land Irving, but it would be worth it, given his immense talents and the team’s immense needs.

Getting Irving won’t be easy

If the Lakers are to land Irving, it will probably take some time, especially since Durant also wants out, and also because the Nets reportedly don’t want to help Irving.

Via Nets Daily:

“The Nets don’t know what they’re trading Kevin Durant for,” said Brian Windhorst. “They may not want to do a trade with Kyrie Irving that takes on money. You may take on a bunch of money when you do a Kevin Durant trade. You don’t know what your books are going to look like… [T]he Nets have no interest in accommodating Kyrie Irving. They have no interest in doing it. If it comes up maybe a three-team trade or a four-team trade to get the Nets satisfied with what they want. To get them maybe a start. To take draft picks from Phoenix and reroute them somewhere else… Kyrie might get thrown into that four-team trade just as salary ballast. He’s going to be used as a tool to help the Nets.”

With their team in disarray, the Nets may end up with little or no leverage in a possible Irving deal, especially since they may not be a lot of interest in him outside of the Lakers.

