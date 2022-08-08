Confusion made comedy on , Sunday, as Steve Harvey struggled to understand a response from Rhys Darby. Darby, who stars in the wildly successful HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, may have forgotten the answers for the game’s surveys come from the U.S. because he surprised the host with a fairly unique colloquialism.

Steve Harvey asked, “‘Passed away’ is a nice way of saying someone died, name a not so nice way.”

After a moment of thought, Darby replied, “I’d like to say, ‘carked it’.”

The response drew laughs from the other contestants, but Harvey needed time to process. He asked if Darby meant “corked,” and the actor from New Zealand tried to explain the term.

“You know, as in, ‘What happened to that guy?’ Oh, he’s carked it,” Darby explained. “‘Cause it’s short for “carcass.”

The more Darby and his friends tried to explain the phrase, the more exasperated Harvey appeared.

“What the hell’s going on? I need subtitles for these guys sometimes, too,” Harvey said. “This game’s going to hell right here.”

The term, which primarily is used in Australia and New Zealand, was not on the board. This came as a shock to more than one viewer.

Even though Darby’s team missed out on that one round, they went on to win the game. In fact, during the bonus round all five of Darby’s answers were the number one answers. He also raised $25,000 for Algalita Marine Research and Education.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

