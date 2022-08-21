What the Colts said after preseason loss to Lions

The Indianapolis Colts lost 27-26 against the Detroit Lions in a preseason matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and there were plenty of takeaways as both teams prepare for the 2022 season.

With the majority of the starting lineup sitting following two joint practices earlier in the week, we got a good look at the depth on the roster. Some of it was encouraging. Some of it not so much.

Here’s what the Colts had to say following the 27-26 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Frank Reich’s opening remarks

Frank Reich: “Two injuries to report. Brandon King had a hamstring and Kam (Kameron) Cline had a concussion. Finished up a very productive week. Really, what we just said there in the locker room is (we) like where we’re at. I feel like we’ve had a really good week this week. Got done what we wanted to get done against a competitive team. Getting all these competitive reps all week, it wasn’t just about tonight, it was about the whole week and felt like we put a lot of good things on tape. We’ll continue tomorrow. I’m excited about where we’re at. A lot of good situational work today. I thought situationally, some good things came up, I thought we responded to in a good way and some things we can learn from.”

Dezmon Patmon’s confidence

Frank Reich: “He just seemed confident, playing with some confidence with the ball in his hands and running good routes, making a play, instinctive plays. Even on the long touchdown, to reach out, that instinct to reach out, that was a good sign right there as well.”

Bernhard Raimann making progress

Frank Reich: “Naked eye, I just thought he looked solid. Again, inside, I need to watch the tape. I tend to watch more outside, but really happy with his progress. Really happy with his progress. He’s gotten a lot of work and feel like he’s got the right mindset to continue to get better. So, we’ll continue to evaluate where he’s at.”

Sam Ehlinger making an impression

Frank Reich: “Sam’s been great. He came up big today on a couple of big plays, had one or two early mistakes but that’s what he does. He overcame a mistake and then next drive came out and you know made plays. Made a big play to (Mike) Strachan down the field and the throw on the scramble to Dez (Dezmon Patmon) was a great throw. It was shot out of a cannon. So, great play by Sam (Ehlinger).”

Mike Strachan coming out hot

Frank Reich: “It’s big. It’s seemed like he’s gone from zero to 60 in a second. There was a couple of weeks back I was thinking, I’m not even sure he’s going to be ready to practice until the season opener. Then, all of a sudden, he made a speedy recovery and next thing you know he’s out there catching a big-time touchdown in this game today. Credit to Mike (Strachan) and credit to our training staff.”

Dezmon Patmon on his big day

Dezmon Patmon: “Obviously going out there, every receiver wants to go for 100 yards. I feel like as long as I am out there making plays that gives faith and promise in the coaching staff that they can keep throwing me the ball, and I can go out there and continue to make plays. So, it felt great.”



Ehlinger just scratching the surface?

Sam Ehlinger: “Absolutely. Absolutely, no question. All across the board, and I’m just scratching the surface. It’s kind of a two-year plan to kind of – there’s a lot of neurological things that I’m fighting. When you’re out on the field, and the chaos around you increases, naturally, you’re going to revert back to whatever your nerve wirings in your brain want you to do when you say, ‘throw the football.’ So, I’m fighting what I’ve been doing for years and thousands of reps. So, it takes about two years to break those things down. I definitely feel like I have made progress in that aspect and then also in the offense. I’m very comfortable with the offense and getting comfortable with defenses.”

Ehlinger on the big days for his WRs

Sam Ehlinger: “They did an excellent job. I know both those guys are young and very talented. It’s good to have Mike (Strachan) back, what a physical freak. Dez (Patmon) had a great day, he’s running the ball really hard, both of those guys. Now that Mike’s back he had a good week of practice, Dez has had a great camp, and it’s paying off in the game.”

