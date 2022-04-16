What the Browns are getting in Joshua Dobbs

The Cleveland Browns are still making moves in free agency and it appears the quarterback room is almost complete as they have added another member of the 2017 NFL Draft class in Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs has failed to start any games during his NFL career, but he has been a reliable backup who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017 until 2019 when he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dobbs was with the Jaguars until his release in 2020 and the Steelers snagged him once again and he has been in Pittsburgh ever since.

Dobbs has pretty limited game experience as he has only attempted 17 career passes, but he has completed ten of them for 45 yards and a single interception. The former fourth-round selection out of Tennessee has carved out a nice career, but let’s see what he can bring to Cleveland.

Positives

The most notable trait for Dobbs is his elusiveness as a runner, he is no doubt the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. An athletic passer, there are not a ton of NFL highlights of Dobbs so much of this is based on what he provided during his years at Tennessee. He was the entire offense for that 2016 squad as he provided all the answers both through the air and on the ground.

Dobbs is an efficient player, who won’t make any game-defining mistakes and has no issue running for the necessary yards or even running to keep the defense honest. Dobbs checks a lot of the physical boxes you look for in an NFL quarterback to go with ideal intangibles to elevate a locker room. Dobbs has high football intelligence and should have no issue running the offense that is handed to him.

Negatives

This signing is a pure depth move as Dobbs, who is now 27 years old has a fairly average skill-set and has likely reached his peak. Dobbs only dressed for one game in 2020 and the Steelers elected to only re-sign him to a one-year deal for 2021. Despite their quarterback room being in flux, they did not make a real effort to bring Dobbs back for 2022.

Despite being a very intelligent person, the few highlights of Dobbs available show a player who can be inconsistent at times and needs the offense to cater to his skill set to run at an even average pace.

We mentioned that Dobbs has a great dual-threat ability, but he often bails too quickly and makes the ground game his first option, which is not ideal.

