What the Browns are getting in Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns are still making moves during this free agency cycle and have added another impressive piece to the puzzle in former Seattle Seahawks center, Ethan Pocic.

Pocic was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Seattle and at the time this was viewed as a bit of a steal as Pocic was widely regarded as the top center in that class.

Ohio State fans may remember Pocic from his days as a four-star recruit out of Illinois and the furious recruiting battle Urban Meyer put up trying to get him to play in Columbus before he committed to LSU and became an All-American, but that is enough about his college resume, let’s dive into what he offers the Browns.

Positives

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I am a huge fan of this signing, Pocic entered the season on a one-year prove-it deal and despite missing some time early in the season with hamstring and knee injuries, came back and played very well. Pocic is a great contributor as a run blocker and can start at either center or guard. That versatility was likely the defining factor for Cleveland pursuing his services.

This reach block is a great example of how Pocic’s skills could translate into the team’s run scheme and in the screen game.

Negatives

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Pocic is not the greatest pass blocker and this is likely due to his lack of anchor strength due to having such a thin lower half. There are plenty of highlights of Pocic getting bullied by stronger defensive linemen and in addition to a lack of anchor, Pocic can get caught losing the leverage battle and playing too high and at 6’6″ this happens too often.

Bill Callahan and the wide-zone scheme could help with these limitations, especially on rollouts and play-action where defensive linemen start out moving laterally based on the play design. He will have to prove something in pass protection to beat out Nick Harris as the starting center.

