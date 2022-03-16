What the $800M US security aid package to Ukraine includes

President Biden on Wednesday approved an additional $800 million in security aid for Ukraine after the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a stirring plea to members of Congress for help in repelling the 21-day Russian invasion.
It includes missile defense systems and drones that Zelensky requested, but not the Polish MiG-29 fighter jets that the Kyiv government has sought to help secure the skies.
Here’s a rundown of what’s in the package, according to the White House:
- 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems
- 2,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles
- 1,000 light anti-armor weapons
- 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor weapons
- 100 drones, reportedly Switchblade “kamikazes”
- More than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition, as well as grenade launcher and mortar rounds
- 25,000 sets of body armor
The $800 million in assistance is part of approximately $2 billion worth of equipment provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration in January 2021.
- Previous assistance included:
- More than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems
- Approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-tank missiles
- 5 Mi-17 helicopters
- 3 patrol boats
- 4 counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars
- 4 counter-mortar radar system
- 200 grenade launchers and ammunition
- 200 shotguns
- 200 machine guns
- Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds
- 70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles
- Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear
- Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation
- Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment
- Satellite imagery and analysis capability