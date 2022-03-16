What the $800M US security aid package to Ukraine includes

President Biden on Wednesday approved an additional $800 million in security aid for Ukraine after the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a stirring plea to members of Congress for help in repelling the 21-day Russian invasion.

It includes missile defense systems and drones that Zelensky requested, but not the Polish MiG-29 fighter jets that the Kyiv government has sought to help secure the skies.

Here’s a rundown of what’s in the package, according to the White House:

800 ​Stinger anti-aircraft systems

2,000 ​Javelin​ anti-tank missiles

1,000 light anti-armor weapons

6,000 AT-4 anti-armor weapons

President Biden approved an addition $800 billion on security aid for Ukraine. Press Service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces/Handout via REUTERS

The package includes more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

100 ​drones, reportedly Switchblade “kamikazes”

The package will provide 25,000 helmets to Ukraine. Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

More than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition, as well as grenade launcher and mortar rounds

The package will provide 100 grenade launchers. Photo by Kaoru Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Ukraine will be receiving additional grenade launcher and mortar rounds. U.S. Army/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

25,000 sets of body armor

The $800 million in assistance is part of approximately $2 billion worth of equipment provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration in January 2021.

Previous assistance included:

More than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

Approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-tank missiles

5 Mi-17 helicopters

3 patrol boats

An airman preparing a pallet of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware on January 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

4 counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars

4 counter-mortar radar system

200 grenade launchers and ammunition

200 shotguns

200 machine guns

Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds

The latest events in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 16, 2022.

70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles

Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear

Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.