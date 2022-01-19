What Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry said about playing against Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Henry won’t be the one to divulge his status for Saturday’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his first public comments since suffering a foot injury in Week 8 against the Colts, the Tennessee Titans’ star running back told reporters “we’ll see how this week goes” when asked whether he’ll play.

“We’ll see where I’m at Saturday,” Henry said Wednesday.

The Titans (12-5) will host the Bengals (11-7) in the AFC divisional round Saturday at Nissan Stadium (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS) for a spot in the conference championship game. It has been expected that Henry, who missed the last nine games of the regular season, will be activated ahead of the contest.

Henry was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1, one day after hurting his foot against Indianapolis in Week 8. He had surgery Nov. 2.

After two months sidelined, Henry was designated to return to practice in Week 18. Since then, he’s been ramping up for his return, having his first practice with contact Wednesday since the injury.

“I felt great,” Henry said of Wednesday’s practice. “I just wanted to get some pads on. Hadn’t had them on in a while and some contact in. I appreciate (my defensive teammates) coming over to help me do that. Definitely felt good.”

The reigning offensive player of the year, Henry posted 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games during the regular season.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry said about playing against Bengals