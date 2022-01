In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson, Marc Malusis and John Jastremski offer up their best bets for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round playoff games between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the Bills and Chiefs.

