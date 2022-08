Text size





Walmart climbs in premarket trading Tuesday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Stock futures were trading lower Tuesday despite earnings from major U.S. retailers that beat Wall Street estimates.



S&P 500

futures were down 0.1% and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures were falling 0.06%. Futures for the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

were down 0.1%

These are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading Tuesday.