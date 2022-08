Text size





Tesla shares rise early Monday.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





Stock futures were trading higher Monday with investors assessing how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its efforts to cool red-hot inflation.



S&P 500

futures and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures both gained 0.3%, while futures for the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

were 0.4% higher.

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in the premarket Monday.