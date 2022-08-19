What Stocks Are Moving Friday? Bed Bath & Beyond, Foot Locker, Robinhood, and Deere.

Text size
Stock futures were lower Friday as investors remained uncertain over the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Federal Reserve as the central bank aims to cool inflation.
S&P 500
futures fell 1% and
Dow Jones Industrial Average
futures were down 0.8%. Futures for the tech-heavy
Nasdaq Composite
fell1.2%.
Here are some of the stocks making notable moves in premarket trading Friday.
Meme stock
Bed Bath & Beyond
(ticker: BBBY) plunged 43% in premarket trading Friday. RC Ventures, the firm run by activist investor Ryan Cohen, has sold its entire Bed Bath stake for $178 million.
Robinhood Markets
(HOOD) was 4.5% lower after the stock trading platform reported that its monthly active users declined 6% month over month and 33% year over year.
Foot Locker
(FL) soared 20% after the shoe retailer posted adjusted earnings for its second quarter that beat Wall Street estimates.
Bill.com Holdings
(BILL) soared 20% early Friday after the bill-payment automation company reported a narrower loss than expected in its fiscal fourth quarter and revenue that beat Wall Street consensus. The company also issued revenue guidance above analysts’ expectations.
Deere
(DE) was down 5.2% after the agricultural equipment maker reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations and reduced its earnings guidance range for the fiscal year.
HP Inc.
(
HP
Q) fell 3.8% after an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded the rating on the computer company to Underweight from Equal Weight.
Applied Materials
(AMAT) said that it expects fiscal-fourth quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates. The stock was down 0.2% early Friday.
Write to Angela Palumbo at [email protected]