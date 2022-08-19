What Stocks Are Moving Friday? Bed Bath & Beyond, Foot Locker, Robinhood, and Deere.

Text size





Bed Bath & Beyond sinks in premarket trading Friday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images





Stock futures were lower Friday as investors remained uncertain over the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Federal Reserve as the central bank aims to cool inflation.



S&P 500

futures fell 1% and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures were down 0.8%. Futures for the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

fell1.2%.

Here are some of the stocks making notable moves in premarket trading Friday.