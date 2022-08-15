What Stocks Are Making Moves Monday? Li Auto, NIO, Peloton, and More.

Text size





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg





Stock futures were trading lower Monday after China cut interest rates following data that showed the world’s second-largest economy slowed in July.



S&P 500

futures were down 0.4% and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures fell 0.5%. Futures for the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

were 0.2% lower.

These are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading Monday.