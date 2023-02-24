What states are commonwealths? Here are the 4 in the US, plus other commonwealth territories

In this handout photo provided by the US Coast Guard, multiple Coast Guard resources escort the USS Constitution, Boston’s beloved “Old Iron Sides,” June 11, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts.PA3 Kelly Newlin/U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

Commonwealth states originally had language in their constitutions defining them as commonwealths.

Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Pennsylvania have legal names containing “commonwealth.”

There are also commonwealths elsewhere in the United States and around the world.

Maybe you first came across the term on a US history test or while watching a documentary.

But have you ever stopped to ponder what the word “Commonwealth” really means and why it’s applied to some states and territories but not others?

The global and historical answer behind it might surprise you.

The Commonwealth states

The Pennsylvania State Capitol is seen from State Street in Harrisburg.Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

There are four US states whose legal names include the term Commonwealth: Kentucky, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. However, this term does not affect laws or life in these states today, nor did it when they were first created either.

According to the Massachusetts State Government, the term “Commonwealth” was incorporated into their constitution in 1780 and was used to express the ideal that “the people [of Massachusetts] … form themselves into a free, sovereign, and independent body politic, or state.”

This framing of the state as a commonwealth derives from the language of 17th-century thinkers like Thomas Hobbes and John Locke and refers to the goal of creating a political community for the common good.

This was common rhetoric for politicians at the time who were aiming to express the ideals of a democratic state, but the term has never had an effect on the legal relationship of the state — or rather, the commonwealth — to the federal government.

The states of Pennsylvania and Virginia included similar language in their state constitutions in 1776, as did Kentucky in 1850.

US Commonwealth territories

Protesters march through San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2015.Reuters/Alvin Baez

The question of commonwealths becomes a bit more complicated when we move beyond the continental United States to look at a few of its island territories.

The US has five major territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of these five, only two of them are considered commonwealths — the Northern Mariana Island and Puerto Rico.

Story continues

Like their state counterparts, the use of the term commonwealth in the full titles of these territories does not affect their legal status.

Though it legally has no significance, the title of “commonwealth” has come into question during disputes over the future of Puerto Rico’s status as a territory — namely, in the debate over whether the territory should remain as it is, become independent, or become a fully integrated US State.

Some supporters of Puerto Rico’s independence have supported a kind of fusion status that would utilize the term commonwealth and grant the territory rights similar to those of a Free Associated State, including the right to manage their own international affairs while still maintaining a special relationship with the United States.

Current and former British commonwealths

South African athletes at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.AP Images

The term commonwealth is also still used beyond the US, notably in the Commonwealth of Nations – a 53-country intergovernmental group that includes countries such as Canada, Australia, South Africa, and India — where nearly all the countries share a history of being ruled by the British Empire as a territory or colony.

While most of these commonwealth countries are independent from the United Kingdom today, King Charles still serves as head of state in the Commonwealth of Nations, which includes some 56 states, including Canada, Jamaica, and New Zealand.

Despite these countries having no legal obligation to one another, they do share a set of common goals. In its charter, the group commits to “the development of free and democratic societies and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all peoples of the Commonwealth.” Again, the term commonwealth here is used to emphasize the vision of a democratic and prosperous political community.

These countries also share a common appreciation for friendly competition and participate every four years in a sporting event — much like the Olympics — called the Commonwealth Games. Hosted most recently in Birmingham, England, in 2022, athletes from these commonwealth countries come together to compete in sports like swimming and diving, table tennis, and gymnastics.

While the term commonwealth can be almost entirely dismissed as a remnant of political language from centuries ago, it is also a lasting reminder of the goals and ideals of politicians who shaped these nations — and a reminder of what those nations are still striving to achieve every day.

The Commonwealth of Independent States

The Commonwealth of Independent States was founded after the collapse of the Soviet Union and today counts eight active participants among its members, including the Russian Federation, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

According to its 1993 charter, the commonwealth is based on the “sovereign equality of its members,” who are committed to free communication and travel between each other. But Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine highlighted tensions among the group, with Moldova’s pro-Western leaders suspending the eastern European country’s involvement while stopping short of withdrawing altogether.

Georgia withdrew from the organization in 2008, the same year that it was invaded by Russia.

Russia is unquestionably the most powerful member of the organization, a fact that even its allies resent. At a commonwealth summit in October 2022, the president of Tajikistan demanded that the group live up its founding commitments.

“Yes, we are small nations, we are not 100-200 million, but we have history, culture, we love, we want to be respected,” Enomali Rahmon, who has led Tajikistan since 1994, told the assembled countries’ leaders.

Despite tensions, the commonwealth’s remaining members appear likely to stay put, reaping the benefits of economic integration with the regional superpower.

Read the original article on Business Insider