What Sam Burns, Cam Young and the rest earned

Sam Burns routed Cam Young in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his fifth career PGA Tour title and $3.5 million.
Here’s how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club, with players who did not qualify for the knockout stage being paid based on how many points they earned in pool play.
Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship
Winner: Sam Burns, $3,500,000
2nd: Cameron Young, $2,200,000
3rd: Rory McIlroy, $1,420,000
4th: Scottie Scheffler, $1,145,000
Quarterfinalists: $770,000
Mackenzie Hughes
Jason Day
Xander Schauffele
Kurt Kitayama
Round of 16: $365,000
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Matt Kuchar
J.T. Poston
J.J. Spaun
Lucas Herbert
Andrew Putnam
Billy Horschel
T-17: 2 points, $219,909
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Cam Davis
Ryan Fox
Si Woo Kim
Tony Finau
Adrian Meronk
Taylor Montgomery
Russell Henley
Corey Conners
Sungjae Im
T-28: 1.5 points, $166,000
Davis Riley
Keegan Bradley
Collin Morikawa
T-31: 1 point, $113,761
Tom Kim
Jon Rahm
Scott Stallings
Nick Taylor
Hideki Matsuyama
Kevin Kisner
Justin Suh
Aaron Wise
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
Victor Perez
Matt Fitzpatrick
Min Wo Lee
Sahith Theegala
Jordan Spieth
Shane Lowry
Seamus Power
Adam Scott
Adam Hadwin
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
T-52: 0.5 points, $74,857
Alex Noren
Keith Mitchell
Denny McCarthy
Chris Kirk
Adam Svensson
Tommy Fleetwood
Maverick McNealy
T-59: 0 points, $67,500
K.H. Lee
Tom Hoge
Will Zalatoris
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tyrrell Hatton
Sepp Straka