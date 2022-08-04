What Oscar Robertson will remember most about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Cincinnati Royals (today’s Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson was more than just a peer of legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell, they were co-conspirators in helping to give the NBA’s player’s union some teeth in ways that changed the landscape of the league forever, and friends for decades.

So, when Russell passed away at the age of 88 this last weekend, his old friend had plenty to say about the legacy of his friend Bill and how we ought to remember his life. In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear the Hall of Fame guard memorialize the Celtics great’s life, recalling what he will remember the most about his friend.

