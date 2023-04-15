What OKC Thunder players said at exit interviews after 2022-23 season ends

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was supposed to lead off exit interviews Saturday morning, but Daigneault was notably absent. And for a special reason.

Daigneault and his wife, Ashley, had a baby daughter on Saturday morning.

Everyone is healthy and doing well, a Thunder spokesman said.

Daigneault and Thunder general manager Sam Presti will hold their exit interviews with the media at a later date.

Thunder players met with the media for exit interviews on Saturday.

Here’s a snippet of what we learned from the first half of Thunder players who spoke:

More: Thunder report card: OKC has no answer for Karl-Anthony Towns in loss to Timberwolves

Dario Saric

Dario Saric, the Thunder’s eldest statesman at 29 years old, kicked off exit interview day.

Saric was traded from the Suns to the Thunder at the trade deadline. The veteran forward will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“I really like it,” Saric said of his stint in Oklahoma City. “I would like to be back.”

Saric, who’s played with the Sixers, Timberwolves and Suns, credited the Thunder for being a high-level organization.

“I think it’s kind of well-known around the league,” Saric said.

“You know, sometimes you can feel it,” Saric said. “Same like laptops. Some laptops are better than other ones. You know what I mean? Sometimes they have the same controls and same things, but some of them are better, and that’s what I would say. It’s really great to be part of this.”

More: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took haymaker from Timberwolves, but OKC Thunder star kept swinging

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sports black bandage under his right eye Saturday after being elbowed in the face Friday night by Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

With a bandage below his right eye that resembled eye black, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked more like a wide receiver than a point guard Saturday.

It was a battle wound from the Rudy Gobert elbow SGA absorbed Friday night.

“Might not look good,” SGA said, “but I feel good.”

Gilgeous-Alexander just wrapped up the best season of his career. He’s likely to be a first-team All-NBA guard and is one of three finalists for Most Improved Player.

Story continues

“They’re nice,” SGA said of the accolades, “but I think what I’ve figured out, and it’s taken me a little bit, I think it takes most young guys a little bit to figure out, is none of that stuff matters without your team …

“All that stuff just happens to follow the year that we’re a better team. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I think to get stuff done individually and as a team, it takes a whole group.”

More: OKC Thunder ‘proud’ of journey to NBA play-in tournament after loss to Timberwolves

Kenrich Williams

Kenrich Williams, sidelined in early March with season-ending wrist surgery, is looking forward to getting his cast removed next month.

“It was super hard,” Williams said of watching from the sidelines. “Especially with these being two important games. I want to be out there with the guys and just try to impact the game. But I did my best trying to be vocal.”

Daigneault has described Williams as the “soul” of the Thunder’s locker room. His teammates look up to him.

“The guys, they call me old, old head,” Williams said. “But in reality, I’m 28, so I’m barely in my prime.”

More: ‘He’s making Hamilton his’: How Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown shaped him

Lu Dort

Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plan to team up for Team Canada this summer in the FIBA World Cup.

“Shai is my brother, obviously, and spending some more time with him during the offseason, it’s always fun,” Dort said. “Some of the stuff we’re building here with OKC, and at the same time representing our country, it’s pretty huge. It’ll be fun to just be with him again.”

More: Here is the OKC Thunder’s roster, player contracts entering 2022-23 NBA regular season

Aleksej Pokusevski

Aleksej Pokusevski’s season was derailed by a broken left leg.

“It was pretty tough,” Pokusevski said. “Traveling with the team helped me a lot. Guys were supportive. I feel good.”

Pokusevski was playing the best basketball of his career before the injury.

“Whenever you have an injury, whether you play good or bad, it’s frustrating,” Pokusevski said. “I think I was trying to just keep myself calm and understand what I’ve got to do to try and get back as fast as possible.”

More: Tramel’s ScissorTales: OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey has plenty of magic to his game

Josh Giddey

Get ready for a possible Josh Giddey vs. Dort and SGA matchup in the FIBA World Cup.

Giddey will play for Australia’s senior national team for the first time.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for my country on the biggest stage, and I think missing out on the Olympic team two years or last year was obviously tough,” Giddey said. “I wanted to be there with them. To see them win their first medal ever for Australian basketball was a great moment.

“This summer we’ve got as much talent as basketball has ever had in Australia, so I think it’s probably going to be the most realistic chance we ever had to win a gold medal at a big, major event.

Giddey was reminded to watch out for the Canadians.

“Yeah, I know,” he said. “I’ll be talking to them about it.”

More: We may look back on the Thunder’s play-in win as when OKC announced return to NBA stage

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has taken up chess as a hobby.

“It’s one of the more difficult things I’ve ever done just in the sense of like the levels to it are just insane, the way people think of the game and how many different types of games there are,” Robinson-Earl said.

Robinson-Earl said former teammate Mike Muscala turned him onto the game.

“I saw him playing it on the plane on his phone,” JRE said.

More: Thunder-Pelicans NBA play-in game reminds us of the ties forever binding OKC, New Orleans

Tre Mann

Tre Mann looked poised for a breakout sophomore season, but instead, Mann never quite found his footing.

“This was probably the toughest year I had,” Mann said. “I mean, I had a similar situation at Florida, but this was tougher on me.

“But like I said, my teammates and my coaches made it easier for me to manage.”

More: ‘He’s not afraid’: How Luguentz Dort, OKC Thunder stunned Pelicans in NBA play-in tournament

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder exit interviews after season ends shy of NBA playoffs