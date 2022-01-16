What next for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (right) at Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight out of Australia – REUTERS

Normally, in tennis, you have to miss more than just a couple of shots to be eliminated from a tournament. Yet while Novak Djokovic may have dodged the needle, he can’t stop getting in his own way.

Djokovic’s mood on the long flight home to Monte Carlo is likely to be bleak. Just as it was 15 months ago when he left the US Open in equally unprecedented circumstances having whacked a loose ball into a line judge’s throat.

After that extraordinary mishap in New York, Djokovic only spent a week away from the tour before returning for a clay-court event in Rome. During his first press conference, he spoke of how he had spent a couple of days in shock, before gradually coming to terms with what had happened.

Part of that answer is worth repeating here, as it might apply just as well to this tangle with Scott Morrison and the Australian border force: a rare example of Djokovic encountering an opponent as stubborn as himself.

“I will have to accept it and embrace it,” he said, of the US Open incident. “I take the lesson and move on wiser, hopefully, and richer in terms of experience.”

I say “might apply”, because it probably won’t. Yes, this whole episode could stand as a parable for anxious athletes, showing why vaccine resistance is likely to be futile. Even so, Djokovic will find it far easier to control his temper on the court than to reshape his whole world view.

To back down after a year of determined resistance? That would be completely out of character. Not only because he is uniquely headstrong, but because of his deep antipathy towards conventional medicine. Here is a man who once cried for three days after a (successful) operation on his elbow. He felt guilty about accepting a surgeon’s help.

While Djokovic’s lawyers might insist that he has never promoted anti-vaxx sentiments, he remains deeply sceptical of anything manufactured in a lab. And if he refuses to fall into line, he is likely to miss more prestigious tournaments before the end of the season.

Story continues

The next two Masters 1000 events are both in March – first Indian Wells, then Miami – and they are both subject to the USA’s insistence that incoming travellers must be double-vaccinated. There is a strong chance, then, that we will not see Djokovic on the tour again until Monte Carlo, the first event of the clay-court season, in early April.

By then, he would almost certainly have been dislodged from the top of the world rankings. Indeed, that could happen as soon as the end of this month, if either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev should win the Australian Open.

In all probability, this latest flare-up will be harder for Djokovic to handle than the New York debacle. He has spent a week and a half in the glare of the world’s media. His cause might have attracted some unexpected supporters – including Nigel Farage – but the weight of public opinion has been against him. Even for a man who thrives on antagonism, he is sure to feel profoundly bruised.

How will the whole Melbourne mess-up affect his legacy? In truth, recent events do little but confirm what we already knew. That Djokovic is a man apart; that he struggles to read public sentiment; and that he will never change his views simply because he finds himself in a minority.

His awkwardness is priced-in, rather as Boris Johnson’s gaffe-prone habits were at the time of his election. And if you already admired him, you are unlikely to change your mind now.

It’s easy to become caught up in recency bias. Should Djokovic roar back to win a 21st major this summer, and so cement his reputation as the most dominant male player of all time, this whole fortnight will seem like ancient history.

First, though, he has some soul-searching to do. The Australian government have tried everything in its power to humiliate him. For all Djokovic’s renowned resilience, a scandal of this magnitude is bound to leave a scar.