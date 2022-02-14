What NBA execs thought of Celtics’ bold deal

How rival NBA execs viewed Celtics’ trade for Derrick White originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics made a big investment in Derrick White, and the early returns are promising.

The Celtics gave up Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (top-four protected) and a potential first-round pick swap in 2028 to acquire the veteran guard from the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

That’s a hefty price to pay, but White looks like a great fit so far, tallying a combined 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals in two games for Boston, both wins.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka explains why White will be a perfect fit

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com spoke to a few members of NBA front offices who believe the deal made a lot of sense for Brad Stevens and Co.

“Marcus Smart’s been playing really well, but everybody says the Jays need a point guard, and I think they just got a very unselfish, hard-playing guy that will move the ball and play great defense,” one general manager told Bulpett. “Derrick White’s a guy who will help get those guys open.”

The Celtics weren’t linked to White much prior to last week’s trade deadline, but one league executive “who was involved in recent talks” with Boston suggested White was Boston’s primary target.

“They paid a little bit extra to get a guy they really like,” the exec told Bulpett. “He’s the guy that they targeted. The Celtics went after him. They ended up getting the guy they wanted. You can tell by the price they paid for him.”

The exec also noted White’s connection with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who overlapped with White for two seasons as a Spurs assistant coach.

“I don’t think White’s a LOT better than Richardson, but he probably fits what they need better,” the exec said. “Ime knows White from when he was an assistant down there (in San Antonio), so he has to have a really good read on him and how he can fit in Boston.”

Story continues

While the Celtics gave up a lot for White, he’s under contract through 2025, so he has the chance to be a key member of Boston’s core for years to come.

Forsberg: As C’s surge, Stevens’ next move is all the more important

Stevens, Udoka and the C’s clearly identified White as a good long-term fit for the team’s “core four” of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Smart — and the rest of the league seems to agree that White makes a lot of sense for Boston.