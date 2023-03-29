What national writers are saying about the Brewers’ chances in 2023

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during the first inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Last year, just about everyone picked the Milwaukee Brewers to win the National League Central. This year … the pundits are less bullish.

But hey, it illustrates that predictions — even the near-universal ones — aren’t always right on. Just about everyone thought Chicago would win the AL Central, too, but the White Sox finished 81-81 and missed the postseason. The Brewers, meanwhile, amassed 86 wins and narrowly missed the postseason.

Most pundits expect that disappointment to happen again. But there are some glimmers of enthusiasm. Here’s what national writers are saying.

USA Today: Everybody’s picking St. Louis, but is Garrett Mitchell a Rookie of the Year candidate?

There’s not a lot of faith that the Brewers will make the playoffs.

Bob Nightengale, Stephen Borelli, Scott Boeck, Bobby Nightengale, Steve Gardner, Jesse Yomtov and Gabe Lacques all expect the Brewers to miss; they universally chose St. Louis to win the Central.

Yomtov and Bobby Nightengale, at least, threw out an interesting name for NL Rookie of the Year: Garrett Mitchell, pegged to be Milwaukee’s starting center fielder. Mitchell, Brice Turang and Gus Varland will all have rookie standing on this year’s opening-day roster.

MLB.com: For St. Louis, it’s all about starters

Manny Randhawa and Dylan Svoboda both think the Brewers will be on the outside looking in, expecting the Cardinals to win the Central.

“The Cardinals’ offense should score plenty of runs, but there are questions about their starting pitching,” they wrote. “Adam Wainwright will turn 42 on Aug. 30 and is starting the season on the injured list. Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery and Steven Matz have all dealt with injuries in recent years. But if they can get good health from their starters, St. Louis should be able to hold off the rest of the Central.”

CBS Sports: Burnes to San Diego?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks to the bullpen prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

CBS experts Dayn Perry and Snyder both picked Corbin Burnes to win the National League Cy Young; currently he’s tied with Justin Verlander at +500 for the best odds to win the award.

But will Burnes be pitching for Milwaukee when he accepts the award? Mike Axisa offered a series of bold predictions and suggested the Padres could trade for Burnes. Ouch, a reprisal of last year’s Josh Hader fiasco?

“Milwaukee traded Josh Hader when he was a year-and-a-half away from free agency at last summer’s deadline and I have them doing the same with Burnes,” Axisa said. “That’s when his trade value will be at its highest (the other team gets Burnes for two postseasons, not one) and it would allow the Brewers to replenish the pipeline and hopefully remain in contention moving forward.

“…I think Padres GM A.J. Preller will part with shortstop and top prospect Jackson Merrill to get Burnes. Merrill plus other stuff, obviously. You’ll have to give up multiple top prospects to get a guy like Burnes and we know Preller is willing to do that.”

The Athletic: More love for Corbin Burnes

Jim Bowden had his own predictions, also suggesting the Brewers would miss the playoffs. He also thinks Corbin Burnes will win the Cy Young and then get traded to the Dodgers in the offseason.

The site’s preseason power rankings slot Milwaukee in 13th and has more complimentary things to say about Burnes.

“Since 2020, no pitcher in baseball has a higher fWAR than Burnes (14.4),” Will Sammon said, identifying Burnes as the team MVP. “He possesses elite stuff. That much seems obvious. But in addition to that, Burnes also proved he can be durable, which was something that went under the radar last year. Ahead of 2022, he stated his goals were to make 30-plus starts and throw more than 200 innings. Done and done.”

ESPN: Could the Brewers really lead the league in homers?

Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras walks after catching during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ESPN ranked the Brewers 13th among all teams in baseball.

“The general consensus sees the Brewers taking a step back after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017, but any team with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff fronting the rotation has a puncher’s chance,” David Schoenfield wrote. “If they can clinch the division, that’s a huge win.”

He offered a bold prediction that the Brewers could lead the league in home runs.

“Hey, they were second a year ago (albeit 34 behind the Braves),” Schoenfield wrote. “William Contreras joins Rowdy Tellez and Willy Adames in the 30-homer club. Less bold: Burnes takes home his second Cy Young Award. Power and starting pitching? Don’t overlook the Brewers.”

Jeff Passan notes that the season might hinge on Freddy Peralta, whose injury issues last season played into the team taking a step back from a 95-win 2021 team.

Sporting News: Skeptical the offense will do enough

Edward Sutelan also doesn’t think the Brewers will make the playoffs.

“The Christian Yelich who nearly won back-to-back MVPs in 2018-19 is nowhere to be found, and the rest of the lineup looks decent in 2023, but not great. Willy Adames is expected to have another productive year and Jesse Winker looks to be a decent bounce-back candidate in 2023. Offseason acquisition William Contreras could give the Brewers their best bat behind the plate since Jonathan Lucroy. Will they be enough to keep up with St. Louis? The model is skeptical.”

Yahoo! Sports: At least someone is picking Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix, Feb 25, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona.

We’ve finally found someone who thinks the Brewers will win the Central; Dalton Del Don picks the Brewers.

“Rowdy Tellez finishes as a top-10 fantasy first baseman but isn’t being drafted inside the top 20 at the position,” Del Don wrote in his rundown of predictions. “Brice Turang is a deep fantasy sleeper who’s a former first-round pick with a strong glove and 25-plus stolen base potential. …. With Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, (eventually) Aaron Ashby and a dominant closer, the Brewers are intriguing at 40/1 (or better) to win the World Series. Playing in baseball’s easiest division certainly helps, too.”

The Ringer: Alas, more of the same

Zach Kram slots the Brewers in the familiar 13th spot in his power rankings, which also happens to be the seventh best National League team in a format where six make the playoffs.

“If the division rival Cardinals look the same every year, the Brewers do as well. Great starting pitching? Check. Shaky lineup that’s quixotically depending on Christian Yelich to regain his MVP form to score enough runs? Also check. Milwaukee could eke out another division crown this season; it also might trade Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, and/or Brandon Woodruff at the deadline, with all three poised to reach free agency after the 2024 season.”

