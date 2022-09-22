What Logan Webb hilariously told Giants’ Brandon Crawford after jumping catch

Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too.

In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.

Webb turned his head and appeared to say something directed towards the middle infield. What exactly did Webb say to Crawford?

“I said, ‘athlete,’ “ Webb told reporters with a smile after the game. “He’s always making fun of pitchers, and me, so I just had to let him know that, ‘hey, I’m an athlete.’ ”

Crawford didn’t hide his own athleticism Wednesday, making a handful of highlight-reel plays against the Rockies. He made a diving stop on a ground ball up the middle, and later sprinted nearly from left field to make a sliding catch in the infield grass.

RELATED: What we learned as Webb dominates Rockies after rain delay

The Giants are wrapping up their series against Colorado on Thursday at Coors Field. Catch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast