What led to the Mar-a-Lago search

Here are the key moments that led to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate:
Jan. 20, 2021
Trump leaves the White House approximately four hours before Joe Biden’s swearing-in. Dozens of boxes containing documents, mementos and other materials have gone ahead of him to his post-presidential home at Mar-a-Lago.
Remainder of 2021
The National Archives engages in “ongoing communications” with Trump’s representatives about missing records.
January 2022
The National Archives receives 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago.
Feb. 18, 2022
Archivist David Ferriero informs the House Oversight Committee in a letter that “classified national security information” was found in the 15 boxes and the Justice Department has been contacted about potential violations of the Presidential Records Act.
Spring 2022
Investigators interview Trump aides either involved in the removal of documents to Mar-a-Lago or familiar with their storage at the Palm Beach resort. According to CNN, staffers who were contacted include executive assistant Molly Michael, operations coordinator Beau Harrison, former White House staff secretary Derek Lyons, and former White House valet Walt Nauta.
June 3, 2022
DOJ and FBI officials arrive at Mar-a-Lago with a grand jury subpoena and are shown a basement storage room where additional boxes containing White House documents and other materials are kept. Trump attorneys hand over documents marked as “top secret,” according to CNN.
June 8, 2022
Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt reportedly requests that a stronger lock be put on the storage room door and that the boxes “be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice.”
June 22, 2022
The Trump Organization receives and complies with a subpoena for surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Wall Street Journal.
August 5, 2022
US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issues a sealed search warrant for the former president’s home.
August 8, 2022
Plainclothes FBI agents search Mar-a-Lago for more than nine hours, concentrating on a bedroom, a safe and at one point scouring former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe. The remaining boxes are removed from the storage room.