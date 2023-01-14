What Kings asking for in Richaun Holmes trade package

Report: What Kings are asking for in Holmes trade package originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just as quickly as the 2022-23 NBA season is flying by, the Feb. 9 trade deadline is soon approaching as well.

That means notifications are on as blockbuster trades take social media by storm and multi-team deals finalize around the league.

The Kings, who made one of the biggest trades at the deadline last season landing star center Domantas Sabonis, reportedly already are preparing to make moves ahead of the deadline.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento has made center Richaun Holmes available for trade. A pair of second-rounders and matching salary would be sufficient for the Kings, sources told Hoops Wire.

Holmes is in his fourth season with the Kings but after a breakout campaign during the 2020-21 season, where he averaged career-highs of 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds, his role in coach Mike Brown’s rotation has been drastically reduced two seasons later.

He signed a four-year, $46 million contract in the 2021 offseason. But the 29-year-old has played in just 26 of Sacramento’s 40 games so far this season and is averaging 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in nine minutes.

Brown has been looking to fill the role at backup center behind Sabonis. He has been experimenting with potential solutions, and recently even explored with Holmes after Chimezie Metu struggled in the role.

But it just hasn’t been enough.

Brown said he’s seen “spurts” of what he’s looking for from a number of guys on the team but is looking for something more consistent to reduce the heavy workload off Sabonis.

RELATED: All-Star voting update: Fox enters top 10; Domas remains out

As the search continues, Brown and the Kings might have to look beyond their current roster and into the trade market. Sacramento previously has been linked to the Detroit Pistons’ 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel.

The Kings currently are 22-18, good enough for fifth in the Western Conference. But with the second half of the season underway, the Kings will need to find a solution for their backup big man.