What Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II new contracts could look like

Report: What new deals for Looney, GP2 could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Entering the offseason as league champions, the Warriors’ top priority this summer is to retain as much of their NBA Finals-winning roster as possible.

For starters, that means Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. — and in that order, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson.

In an article published Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported, citing sources, that Golden State likes its chances to bring Looney back to the Bay.

“The reigning-champion Warriors are expected to retain Kevon Looney,” Fischer wrote. “Rivals believe his salary will be approximately $10 million over a multiyear deal.”

That estimated contract is comparable to a three-year extension worth $33 million that Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac reportedly agreed to on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the Warriors appear to be the favorites to keep Looney in their frontcourt, there will be plenty of competition to sign Payton, who emerged as an elite perimeter defender last season. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly are interested in signing Payton to improve their defense around superstar Luka Dončić.

Fischer detailed what it might take to bring Payton back.

“Golden State is hopeful to retain Gary Payton II, sources said, but a suitor that offers the full mid-level could pry him free,” Fischer wrote.

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported, citing sources from executives around the league, that Payton II could make $6-7 million annually in his next deal.

Although the odds of re-signing Looney and Payton are looking bright, the chances of Golden State retaining Porter are rather grim.

RELATED: Mahlalela, Warriors embark on pivotal summer of development

“Otto Porter Jr. is expected to receive multiple offers for the taxpayer mid-level, putting his future with the Warriors in doubt,” Fischer wrote Wednesday.

Losing any of those three players would be a big blow to the Warriors entering next season. But as the team enters the offseason deep into the luxury tax, it might be inevitable.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast