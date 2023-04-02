What Joey Bart’s back injury means for Giants’ catching situation

What Bart’s back injury means for Giants’ catching situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NEW YORK — Joey Bart had to wait a couple of days longer than expected to make his 2023 debut after the staff chose veteran Roberto Perez for Thursday’s opener. The wait now will be even longer.

The Giants placed Bart on the 10-day IL on Sunday morning after an MRI revealed a mild back strain. Bart was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup against the New York Yankees after the discomfort popped up while he was taking BP before the game.

The injury continues what has been a disappointing week for Bart, who also saw the Giants add catcher Gary Sanchez on a minor league deal Friday. Sanchez currently is getting back up to speed at the club’s facility in Scottsdale but is expected to join Triple-A Sacramento soon.

For now, the Giants will go with Perez and rookie Blake Sabol, who got the assignment Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Manager Gabe Kapler said the plan all along was for Sabol to catch the series finale, with the Giants mapping it out so that all three of their catchers got a start in this series. Sabol also has started twice in left field.

“We expected to take a real look at him as a catcher,” Kapler said. “It’s nice that he can play the outfield, and I think it gave us the ability to not have to push him out there on Opening Day or the second game of the season and maybe get some reps coming into the game behind somebody. But, all along we expected him to catch games for us, so he’s right on schedule for us.”

Sabol has fewer than 100 games of professional catching experience after being converted while playing outfield in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. He rated well as a framer this spring, while also showing he has a long way to go in terms of throwing. Because he’s a Rule 5 pick, the Giants have to evaluate pretty quickly whether they can keep him on the roster all year or have to return him to the Pirates.

Story continues

RELATED: Doval, Giants still adjusting to life with pitch clock

Kapler said Bart’s strain is minor and he could be ready to return when eligible, but it might start to get crowded. The odds seem good that Sanchez will be an option by that point, too.

To fill the open roster spot, the Giants activated right-hander Sean Hjelle, who was a surprise omission from the initial roster after a great spring. Hjelle will pitch out of the bullpen.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast