What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for not actually understanding how much money it takes to be in that 1%. Plus, money goes further in different places — someone who isn’t in the 1% nationally in a less expensive city might live more comfortably than a one percenter living in a very expensive place like New York or Los Angeles. With that in mind, SmartAsset crunched the numbers to find out how much you need to earn to be in the 1% for each state.

Key Findings

Coastal states have the highest 1% floor. Unsurprisingly, it takes the most to make it into the 1% in big coastal states where major cities are located. The top five states are all on the east and west coasts, and a total of eight coastal states rank in the top 10.

The top 1% nationwide earns more than twice as much as the top 5%. The nationwide average to be considered in the top 1% is $529,852, while the top 5% is $223,215. For a wider comparison, the average 1% income in top 10 states is $715,243, and the average in the bottom 1o states is $411,776. The average 5% income in top 10 states is $275,048, and the bottom 10 states average $188,278.

States Where the 1% Floor Is the Highest 1. Connecticut

To be in the top 1% of income earners in Connecticut, you’ll need to earn at least $896,490. To be in the top 5%, meanwhile, you’ll need to earn at least $311,589. The average total tax burden for those in the 1% is 27.59%.

2. Massachusetts

Bay State residents need to earn $810,256 annually to be in the top 1% of all earners and $314,389 to land in the top 5%. The top 1% pay 40.19% of total income taxes in Massachusetts.

3. New York

New York’s cutoff to be in the 1% is $777,126. The 1% pays on average a 27.09% income tax rate, while they account for 48.10% of all income taxes paid.

4. New Jersey

One percenters in New Jersey must earn at least $760,462, while the cutoff to land in the top 5% is $308,976. The top 5% pay 56.23% of all income taxes in the Garden State.

5. California

A salary of $745,314 will get you in the 1% in California, while you’ll need to earn $291,277 to be in the top 5% of income earners. The top 1% account for 41.55% of total Golden State income taxes.

States Where the 1% Floor Is the Lowest 1. West Virginia

The floor for the 1% in West Virginia is annual income of $350,212, while it takes $171,135 to be part of the top 5%. The top 5% of West Virginia income earners pay 48.25% of all taxes in the state.

2. Mississippi

The top 1% in Mississippi all earn at least $361,462. The tax rate for these top earners is 22.67%, and their payments make up 32.98% of all income taxes in the state.

3. New Mexico

The threshold for joining the 1% in the Land of Enchantment is $384,427, while those in the top 5% earn at least $185,641. The average tax rate for the top 1% of earners is 23.25%.

4. Arkansas

The lower limit for the 1% in Arkansas is an income of $411,633. The average one percenter in the state pays a tax rate of 21.27%, and the 1% pays 41.55% of all income taxes in Arkansas.

5. Kentucky

If you make at least $412,836 in Kentucky, you are part of the top 1% of earners. Earn at least $184,217 and you’re in the top 5%. The average tax rate for that top 5% is 19.47%.

Data and Methodology

To figure out top 1% of earners in each state, we used IRS data from 2018, adjusted using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the third quarter of 2021.

