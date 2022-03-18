What is the ‘Orbeez challenge?’ Florida cops warn about dangerous social media trend

Don’t even think about it.

We’re talking about the Orbeez challenge.

The what challenge?

Law enforcement agencies throughout Florida as well as the rest of the United States are warning the public against this dangerous social media trend that has recently gained traction with spring breakers.

The TikTok fave involves shooting people with toy guns filled with Orbeez, colorful polymer beads that expand when wet. Pranksters (usually teens, cops say) are inserting the gelatinous beads into modified water or BB guns and blasting them from their cars. Though spongy, the Orbeez can cause serious injury as well as incite panic, the cops say.

Earlier this week, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release telling parents to warn their kids about the risks of this stunt. Not only could the Orbeez hurt someone; a cop could mistake the toy for an actual gun and respond accordingly.

“Do not trespass, and avoid wearing dark colored clothing when participating in this trend. Ensure that water or BB guns aren’t painted dark colors and avoid participating during dusk or nighttime,” said the PCSO. “Additionally, never shoot at people, animals or property.”

Over in Volusia County, the sheriff’s office is equally concerned. On Wednesday, the agency reported they made four arrests of teens involved in random Orbeez-related attacks.

“Just be aware that these shootings are crimes, and when you’re identified you may face criminal charges for your part in the challenge,” said the VSCO.

Cops up north in Fernandina Beach just saw two separate incidents of this disturbing trend.

“The Orbeez is soft, non-toxic, and biodegradable, but could cause injury if striking a person at a high speed or in a sensitive area such as the eyes,” said a post from the local police department. “This ‘trend’ also has the potential to cause fear or panic.”

Police departments are urging parents to speak to their kids about the risks and for citizens to participate in this trend responsibly.