What Is the Best CD Term to Buy Right Now?

If you’re looking to invest your money in a certificate of deposit (CD), you may be wondering what the best term is to buy right now. Well, that depends.
While the highest interest rate on a CD of any term is 5.35% APY today, that may not be the best CD for your financial situation. Historically, CDs have paid progressively higher interest rates the longer someone was willing to lock up their money. However, that is not the case these days as some relatively short-term CDs pay even higher rates than longer-term options—such as the top-paying 6-month, 1-year, and 18-month CDs which offer an annual percentage yield (APY) of 5.25%.
Key Takeaways
- Interest rates on CDs vary according to the length of time funds are deposited but the highest rates aren’t for the longest terms right now.
- The highest APY for any CD term is 5.35, which is for a 2-year CD.
- If you deposited $2,500 in a 2-year CD today you could earn about $275 in interest when it matures in April 2025.
- Choosing the optimal term for a CD depends on your time horizon and the amount of investable funds.
The Best CD Term to Get Now
One silver lining to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation is that it favors those who are able to save because rates on many deposit products have been moving steadily upward since last summer. CDs in particular have become a very popular option for savers and investors who don’t need access to their money right away because of their attractive rates of return.
Currently, the best 2-year CD offers the highest rate available in the U.S., at 5.35% APY. The top CD rates for both shorter and longer terms are lower. If you can afford to tie up some funds until April of 2025, 5.35% represents the best risk-free deposit return in the U.S. market up to the FDIC-insured limits of $250,000 per deposit account. If you deposited $2,500 in the highest-paying 2-year CD available, you could earn about $275 in interest by the time it matures in April of 2025.