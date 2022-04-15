What Is a Poison Pill? Twitter Adopts Defensive Move to Fend Off Elon Musk.

Text size





Twitter



adopted a so-called poison pill Friday in a bid to ward off Elon Musk’s unsolicited $43 billion takeover offer.

The board unanimously approved a limited duration shareholder rights plan “following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter,” the company said Friday. Twitter (ticker:

TWTR



) said the plan will “reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgment and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders.”

The move doesn’t prevent the board from accepting an acquisition proposal if it is in the best interests of shareholders.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees the defensive measure as predictable and said it “will not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move.” Twitter shares jumped on the news of Musk’s bid Thursday morning, but turned negative as reports that Twitter was considering a poison pill surfaced.

Ives added that the move will likely be challenged in courts.

Twitter’s plan expires on April 14, 2023, and would become exercisable if an entity or person acquired ownership of 15% or more of outstanding stock in a transaction not approved by the board. If the 15% threshold is crossed, each holder will be entitled to purchase additional shares of common stock at the then-current exercise price.

Musk’s $43 billion offer, disclosed on Thursday, came shortly after he revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the social media company’s largest shareholder at the time. Musk rejected an invitation to join the company’s board.

The SpaceX and





Tesla



founder could still maneuver around the poison pill. In speaking at a 2022 TED conference in Vancouver on Thursday, Musk said he had “sufficient assets” to secure funding for the Twitter deal.

Musk could also continue his PR campaign against Twitter and rally shareholder support, claiming that Twitter was standing against the will of shareholders, Ele Klein, partner and co-chair of the global shareholder activism group at Schulte Roth & Zabel, told Barron’s earlier on Friday.

He could also threaten to launch a proxy contest to replace Twitter’s board—but that could take more time, Klein added.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]