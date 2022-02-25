Ohio State gets huge upset win on the road by holding off furious Illinois rally

Ohio State traveled to Champaign and found a way to stave off a late, furious rally from Illinois to win a game that keeps it right in the thick of the Big Ten regular-season title chase. It was a contest with a lot of emotion, a lot of back and forth, and a ton of drama, including two technical fouls that resulted in Illini head coach Brad Underwood being ejected from the game.

Underwood met with the media afterward to discuss what he saw and was quick to give credit to Ohio State for the game that it played in his own team’s building. In case you missed any of his comments, we’ve got the entire postgame press conference and everything he said about the Buckeyes thanks to the Illini Inquirer YouTube Channel.

Watch the below video and hear Underwood talk about the tough matchup OSU is for his team, the elite play of Malaki Branham, the respect he has for Chris Holtmann, and more.

Kudos to Underwood for giving credit to OSU despite his feelings for the officiating. There’s a decent chance Ohio State will see the Illini again in the postseason, but first, it will travel to College Park to take on Maryland Sunday.

