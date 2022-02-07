What happened between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings?

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s close brush with the Minnesota Vikings last week. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach was reportedly close to inking a deal with Minnesota, but it ultimately fell through at the eleventh hour and the Vikings are expected to announce Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their next coach after the Super Bowl. What happened to sour the deal between Harbaugh and the Vikings?

