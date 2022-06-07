What Draymond Green told Grant Williams during Game 2 dust-up

Here’s what Draymond told Grant Williams during Game 2 dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green got under the skin of several Boston Celtics players during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, including Grant Williams.

Green received a technical foul after running into Williams early in Sunday night’s showdown. The two exchanged words and a couple of shoves after the play, and the Golden State Warriors star’s trash talk didn’t end there. He continued to let Williams hear it while at the free throw line.

“You’re not me. You wanna be me,” Green told Williams, as seen in the ESPN clip below:

It’s no secret Williams grew up a fan of Green’s. The Celtics forward said earlier in the postseason he modeled his game after the seven-time All-Defensive selection. Those comments clearly didn’t go unnoticed by Green, who used them to his advantage in Game 2.

Green also mixed it up with C’s star Jaylen Brown during the Warriors’ 107-88 win. Brown was among the Celtics players who didn’t mince words about Green’s antics after the game.

“That’s what Draymond Green does. He does whatever it takes to win,” Brown said. “He’ll pull you and grab you, and muck the game up. That’s what he does for that team. It’s nothing to be surprised about.”

The Celtics will have to adjust to Green’s physicality when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.