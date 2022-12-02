What Draymond Green learned about himself after Jordan Poole altercation

Draymond shares what he learned from altercation with Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been nearly two months since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during an Oct. 5 practice, and it appears the Warriors’ star forward still is learning from his actions.

Speaking with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Green explained how life has been for the Warriors’ defensive anchor and how his relationship with Poole has changed since the punch.

“I wouldn’t say it made me less vocal,” the Green told Spears regarding whether the incident caused him to be more reserved. “No, it doesn’t change me.”

Green added that he’s “quick to watch and pay attention” so he is able to properly ascertain the situation and the issues that might arise from it before saying or doing something.

“So, for me, that’s just what I’m doing,” Green said. “I’m not so quick to speak. I’m watching and figuring out what needs to be done and what needs to be said.

“Watch and figure it out.”

On the topic of his relationship with Poole, Green said that he and the 23-year-old guard are “teammates” and the former treats the latter the same as he would any of his other Warriors teammates.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy,” Green continued. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are.”

Green went on to say that the working relationship between him and Poole is “great” and that there is “no problem” with that.

It’s important to note that while Green says his and Poole’s working relationship is “great” now, Green had to take time away from the team to gain perspective on himself and the situation.

To that end, Green reiterated to Spears that he became more introspective as a result of being away from his teammates.

“You really do a deep dive on self. You do a deep dive on the things around you,” Green said. “And for me, I’m grateful for that because it was a time where I was able to learn.

“And I think anytime I’m able to learn something, that’s great.”

When speaking on the biggest lesson he took away from the incident, Green said that he learned “a lot” about himself and other people in those situations of conflict.

“And that’s how those things go far beyond the situation on the team or situation on the basketball court. You carry those experiences into life,” Green concluded.

In all, Green seemingly is taking accountability for his actions and how the altercation might have affected the Warriors and their slow start.

Warriors fans have to be thankful knowing that Green is learning from what happened in early October and putting the lessons into his daily life.

