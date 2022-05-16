What Draymond Green believes is Warriors’ key to success vs. Mavericks

What Draymond believes is ‘key No. 1’ to Dubs beating Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Now that the Warriors know they’ll face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Draymond Green is focused on what Golden State needs to fix in order to take the series — himself included.

It’s clear that Green and his teammates have their work cut out for them after the Mavericks sent the Phoenix Suns packing on Sunday with a blowout win in Game 7 of the second-round NBA playoff series.

And after the Warriors came out on top 4-2 over the Memphis Grizzlies during their own Western Conference semifinals, Green knows there’s one major key to making sure they can keep the momentum rolling and advance to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight years.

“That’s a really good team,” Green said of the Mavericks during his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” on Monday. “It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. I think one thing we know we have to do is get our turnovers down. Those guys will feed off of turnovers.”

Turnovers were a huge reason the Warriors were embarrassed by the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the second round, with Golden State committing 22 turnovers en route to a 134-95 loss. The Dubs walked away with the series victory in the end after bouncing back to win Game 6 but turned the ball over an average of 17.8 times per game.

“That’s something that, moving forward, we need to correct,” Green continued. “That’ll be a big deal for us because that allows us not only to get good looks and more looks at the rim, but it allows us to set our defense. And anytime you’re playing against a set defense, it’s just much harder than when you’re playing in transition.

“That’s what we allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to do, even some with the Denver Nuggets. They’re just getting out in transition against us for turning the ball over.”

Across their two playoff series so far, the Warriors are averaging 15.4 turnovers per game.

“We definitely have to take better care of the ball,” Green said. “That’ll probably be key No. 1 on the offensive end for us is taking care of the ball.”

Green spoke of the team as a whole but held himself accountable for his own wasted opportunities so far this postseason.

Of the Warriors’ 107 turnovers during the semifinals against the Grizzlies, Green’s 24 were the most of any player in the series and his turnover percentage across the six games was a stunning 40.7 percent.

“If we can correct that issue, which I have no doubt in my mind that we can — I am the main one, I need to correct it myself,” Green said. “I have to correct that issue, as the rest of us do as well, but it starts with me and I will be better in that area.”

With Luka Dončić and the Mavericks looming, protecting the ball is key to Golden State’s success. Still, Green had to give a reasonable prediction for the series as he spoke to listeners — and his answer should surprise no one.

“My prediction for that matchup?” Green said. “It’s the Dubs, of course.”

