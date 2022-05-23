What Dolphins’ Chase Edmonds loves about Tua Tagovailoa. And Dolphins personnel notes

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ One common thread with the Dolphins’ new offensive additions is how effusive they are in their praise of Tua Tagovailoa.

Obviously, no new addition on any team is going to criticize the quarterback.

But it’s notable how enthusiastic most of the players have been in evaluating Tagovailoa, who was named by the coaching staff as the best player in last Tuesday’s OTA session.

“When I watch Tua, he comes off his reads very fast,” running back Chase Edmonds said earlier this offseason. “I like that he gets the ball out quickly. You can tell he’s intelligent being an extra security blanket with check downs. I’m one of the better backs turning a four-yard check down into a first down.”

Edmonds on coach Mike McDaniel: “When I asked around the league, the first thing they told me is how amazing a man he is and how he relates to his players, getting the ball [to players] in different ways, creative ways.”

▪ NBC Sports’ Peter King unveiled his power rankings on Monday and he has the Dolphins 16th, between Dallas and New England.

Here was King’s comment on the Dolphins: “They have the widest distribution of outcomes of any team in the league this year,” said analytics-cruncher Eric Eager of PFF. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are going to be hell for opposing defenses, and Tua Tagovailoa should be better-protected with Terron Armstead protecting his front side.

“But this will be a referendum season on Tagovailoa. Will his arm strength be good enough for deep shots to two great deep threats? New coach Mike McDaniel was great in San Francisco at divining the strengths of his players (see: Deebo Samuel).

“And he’ll figure out ways in the intermediate areas to get Hill and Waddle free to make trouble for defenses. The win for McDaniel will be making Tagovailoa the no-doubt quarterback for the near future in Miami, and in passing New England in division supremacy. Two lofty goals, but for a team that won eight of its last nine, attainable ones.”

Biggest surprise: King has the Eagles ninth and the Saints 11th.

His top five: Buffalo, Chargers, Kansas City, Rams and Green Bay.

▪ Teddy Bridgewater said one thing he’s noticed about Kyle Shanahan’s and McDaniel’s offense is “it’s quarterback friendly. There are always guys open, running wide open at times.”

Bridgewater said sustaining an NFL career “starts with throwing the ball to your guys [a lot on the practice field]. That’s how you last. Also, just having a process and a routine. I learned that – it took me what, four years?

“It took me until I got to New Orleans with Drew Brees to really understand the value of the process of having a routine.”

▪ Quick stuff: Count ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi among Dolphins doubters: “I don’t see this as a playoff team.”…

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, during a chat with local reporters on the day the Dolphins introduced Tyreek Hill to the media, said: “We talked to Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, looking at Deebo Samuel’s role [with the 49ers]. The way they use Deebo is a correlation with how I expect them to use Tyreek. There’s even another potential level.”

▪ ESPN’s Mike Greenberg asked analyst Domonique Foxworth – the former NFL player union chief – whether Tom Brady as an owner (or in management) would turn around the Dolphins.

Foxworth said it might because “owner or team president Tom Brady would surely convince football player Tom Brady to get back on the field. And that roster in Miami would be pretty good if one of their quarterbacks gets close to being Tom Brady.”

The chances of Brady joining the Dolphins ownership group has diminished in the wake of Brady striking a deal with Fox to be their lead analyst when he retires.

▪ Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. said he can tell that coach McDaniel is “a guy that’s going to want to be hands-on with everything. You like your coaches like that because you don’t want the coach to disappear and you don’t see him at practice.

“So I feel like he’ll be very hands-on and I feel like that’ll be good – one, for the offense, and two, for the whole team, just showing that their head coach is out there grinding with them.”