What does the NBA’s new CBA mean for Jaylen Brown, Celtics?

The NBA and NBA Players Association reached agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement early Saturday morning, pending ratification from the players and team governors.

So how does the new agreement impact the Celtics? Some bullet points based on early reporting on key changes:

An increase in veteran extensions would allow the Celtics to offer Jaylen Brown a more valuable extension this offseason regardless of his All-NBA status.

Alas, the increase from 120 percent to 140 percent is unlikely to sway Brown’s desire for a non-supermax extension.

Brown, who is set to earn $ 30.7 million in the final year of his current extension, would now be eligible for a four-year, $ 190 million extension with a first-year salary of $ 43 million.

While $ 25 million richer than what Boston could have previously offered, the contract is still a far cry from the 5-year, $ 290 million supermax that Brown would be eligible for if he were to earn All-NBA.

Brown has virtually no incentive to sign this summer without the supermax, as even with the increase to 140 percent, he would be eligible for a similarly structured extension from Boston regardless of award status when he reaches unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024.

All of which means the Celtics need to hope Brown lands one of 15 All-NBA berths this summer to entice an extension. Boston would still be well positioned to retain him over rivals, but an early extension would eliminate a storyline that would linger throughout the 2023-24 season.

Mid-level exception change

A new secondary salary cap apron could limit the Celtics’ ability to add talent via the mid-level extension in future seasons.

ESPN reported that teams $ 17.5 million over the tax apron eventually would no longer have access to the taxpayer mid-level. That would have prevented Boston from signing Danilo Gallinari this past offseason and will make it tougher for the league’s heavy-spending teams to easily add an impact veteran.

Less load management?

Reports indicate the league will set a 65-game minimum in order to be eligible for certain postseason awards.

Given the gamer nature of superstars Brown and Jayson Tatum, this is unlikely to impact either player. But it could thin some of their competition for All-NBA spots.

Additional two-way roster spot

An extra two-way slot could hep the Celtics nurture a young, low-cost player who might not otherwise have a roster spot. Sam Hauser is a prime example of a player Boston added via two-way who blossomed in the aftermath.