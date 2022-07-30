What does Phillies’ trade for Edmundo Sosa mean for Didi Gregorius?

Gibson sidelined; how will Phillies use Sosa and what does it mean for Didi? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH — The Phillies made two transactions before Saturday night’s game against the Pirates and one after their extra-inning win.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was placed on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother. He was replaced on the active roster by right-handed reliever Mark Appel.

Gibson had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday night in Atlanta. He will be moved back to Thursday or Friday, manager Rob Thomson said. The Phillies will employ their bullpen to get through Tuesday night’s game in Atlanta. Zack Wheeler will stay on turn and pitch Wednesday afternoon. Because of Monday’s off day, Wheeler could have moved up and pitched Tuesday night but Thomson said he liked the idea of giving the right-hander an extra day of rest.

Also on Saturday, the Phils acquired utility infielder Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for lefty reliever JoJo Romero.

The acquisition of Sosa was a bit of a head-scratcher because the Phils already have two utility infielders in Yairo Munoz and Johan Camargo and they’re about to get Jean Segura back from the injured list.

Camargo was optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley after Saturday’s 2-1 Phillies win.

Thomson said Sosa was “a plus, plus defender at shortstop, second base and third base.” He is also an outstanding baserunner with speed.

Sosa, who is out of minor-league options, is expected to be in uniform in Pittsburgh for Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Pirates. The Phillies will have to make another roster move, possibly as soon as early next week, when Segura is cleared to come off the IL. He is currently playing at Triple A.

Once Segura is activated, he will play second base. What then happens to Bryson Stott, who has played well at second during Segura’s absence? It’s quite possible that Stott will get significant time at shortstop, his natural position. So what then happens to Didi Gregorius, who is hitting .218 on the season and just .117 this month?

Story continues

Thomson would offer nothing concrete.

“We’ll see how it all works out,” he said. “We’ll play it by ear until everyone is healthy.”

The only certainty that Thomson would offer came regarding Sosa.

“We’ll use him,” he said.

As a backup for Gregorius at shortstop? For Stott at shortstop?

Time will tell.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube