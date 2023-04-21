What does designated for assignment mean in MLB? What to know about Madison Bumgarner

What’s next for Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks? Here’s a look at the MLB designated for assignment process.

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment on Thursday after his latest rough outing on Wednesday.

Bumgarner is 0-3 on the season with a 10.26 ERA in 16.2 innings over four starts. He has given up 25 hits and 19 earned runs, while walking 15 and striking out 10.

What’s next for the pitcher and the Arizona Diamondbacks?

Here’s a look at the designated for assignment process and what it means for Bumgarner and his MLB team.

What does designated for assignment (DFA) mean in baseball?

The MLB.com glossary explains the process as follows: “When a player’s contract is designated for assignment — often abbreviated “DFA” — that player is immediately removed from his club’s 40-man roster. Within seven days of the transaction (had been 10 days under the 2012-16 Collective Bargaining Agreement), the player can either be traded or placed on irrevocable outright waivers.”

What happens if the player is claimed off waivers by another team?

The glossary explains the process as follows: “If the player is claimed off said waivers by another club, he is immediately added to that team’s 40-man roster, at which point he can be optioned to the Minor Leagues (if he has Minor League options remaining) or assigned to his new team’s 26-man roster. If the player clears waivers, he may be sent outright to the Minor Leagues or released. Players with more than three years of Major League service time or who have been previously outrighted may reject the outright assignment in favor of free agency. Clubs may utilize this option to clear a spot on the 40-man roster — typically with the intention of adding a newly acquired player (via trade or free agency), a Minor Leaguer or a player being activated from the 60-day injured list.”

What are the specifics of Madison Bumgarner’s DFA?

The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro explained the specifics regarding the situation for Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks in his story detailing the pitcher being designated for assignment on Thursday.

He wrote: “Bumgarner is likely to be placed on waivers soon, if he hasn’t been already, and would become a free agent once he clears. He could then sign with another team for a prorated portion of the league minimum ($720,000). He is not likely to be claimed or traded given the amount of money still owed to him by the Diamondbacks.”

How much do the Diamondbacks owe Madison Bumgarner?

Bumgarner signed a 5-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2019. He is still owed $34 million through next season. In cutting ties with Bumgarner, the Diamondbacks are setting a new club record for dead money, exceeding the $22 million they ate when releasing right-hander Russ Ortiz during the 2006 season.

