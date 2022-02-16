The Hamden Journal

What does Dee Ford’s $4.6 million injury guarantee mean for 49ers

What does Dee Ford’s $4.6 million injury guarantee mean for 49ers

The 49ers have an offseason decision to make with defensive end Dee Ford, who’s injury guaranteed $4.6 million April 1 roster bonus became fully guaranteed Tuesday per CBS Sports salary cap analyst Joel Corry. While the 49ers are officially due to pay Ford that $4.6 million, it doesn’t do much to affect how they’ll operate with the veteran defensive end’s contract in the coming months.

After a restructure last season, Ford now carries an $11,909,997 salary cap hit. The 49ers have three options.

They can save $2,090,001 in cap space with a $9,819,996 cap hit if they cut him prior to June 1. If they wait until after June 1 to let him go they save $7 million against the cap with a $4,909,997 dead cap hit.

Moving on before June 1 gives the 49ers a little more room to work with in free agency, while a post-June 1 designation would allow them more room in any post-free agency moves.

There’s also the chance they keep him on the roster in hopes he can get healthy enough to contribute, although that feels like a long shot after Ford missed 29 of the team’s last 36 games because of back injuries.

List

Important NFL offseason dates to know and what they mean for 49ers

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.