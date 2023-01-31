What does 2023 DL Sua Lefotu bring the Husker defense?

Nebraska landed its 26th high school commit — and 27th overall member — of the 2023 class last weekend in defensive lineman Sua Lefotu .

Lefotu is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound three-star prospect who played his high school ball at talent-rich St. John Bosco in California. Lefotu was once a Washington commit for about four months before decommitting and picking the Huskers.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Lefotu’s game tape.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Lefotu’s game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.