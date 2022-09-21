What channel is the Ohio State football game on? What to know about OSU vs. Wisconsin

The Ohio State football team begins its second leg of the 2022 college football season as the Buckeyes welcome Big Ten West Division power Wisconsin to Columbus on Saturday.

The Badgers, who started the season ranked, are 2-1 with a home loss to Washington State in Week 2. They and the Buckeyes will begin their two-month road to the Big Ten Championship game, which is where the two programs last played in 2019, an Ohio State win that launched the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State enters the contest after piling on the second-most yards in program history against Toledo and scoring 77 points. Wisconsin meanwhile bounced back from the 17-14 upset loss to Washington State to beat New Mexico State 66-7 in Week 3.

The Ohio State game is back in prime time, the third Ohio State game to be played under the lights so far.

Here’s what to know about Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in Week 4.

What time does Ohio State play Wisconsin on Saturday?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Wisconsin?

The Buckeyes will be on national television for the third time as the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin is on ABC.

Is Kirk Herbstreit calling the Ohio State football game? Who is announcing OSU vs Wisconsin?

For the second time this season, former Ohio State captain and quarterback Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Here is the ABC broadcast team:

Is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN and ABC networks such as ESPN+, HULU Live and YouTube TV.

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

What is the Wisconsin Football record against the Buckeyes?

The Badgers are 18-61-5 all-time against Ohio State and have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2010, when Russell Wilson was the quarterback.

What is the Ohio State point spread against Wisconsin?

The Buckeyes are 18.5 point favorites according to Tipico against the Badgers and the over-under is 56.5 points. Ohio State is 1-2 against the point spread this season.

What’s the weather forecast in Columbus for the Wisconsin game?

Forecast: Clear and low of 55.

What’s the Ohio State parking situation like?

Here’s an Ohio State parking map:

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Week 10: Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

