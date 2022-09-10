What channel is the Iowa-Iowa State football game? How to watch, stream and listen to Cy-Hawk

It’s another Cy-Hawk showdown this Saturday, and excitement has already been bubbling all week.

Iowa State travels to Kinnick Stadium for a 3 p.m. showdown against Iowa, with the Cyclones looking for their first win in the series since 2014. This game will also mark the first time the Hawkeyes have hosted Cy-Hawk since 2018.

With the game in Iowa City, Big Ten Network will televise the game. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream Saturday’s in-state matchup.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Iowa State

When: 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fox Sports Live (cable login required)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network and Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa-Iowa State football game?

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Analysts: Anthony Herron & Rick Pizzo

What is the weather for the Iowa-Iowa State football game?

Saturday’s forecast in Iowa City calls for rain in the afternoon and early evening, according to Weather.com. With kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m., rain could be falling at Kinnick Stadium for much — if not all — of the second half.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed inside Kinnick Stadium, according to the university’s official gameday page. Fans are encouraged to bring panchos to battle the rain.

