In its final non-conference tilt of 2021, Missouri and Illinois will square off in Saint Louis on Dec. 22 with bragging rights on the line.

Dating back to 1932, the Tigers and Fighting Illini have met 51 times with Illinois leading the series 32-19. Mizzou won last year’s Braggin’ Rights game in Columbia, 81-78, in the first Braggin’ Rights game held outside of Saint Louis in more than four decades. The rivalry game between these two teams has been played in Saint Louis since 1980.

The Illini may own the series lead, but the Tigers currently have a three-game win streak over Illinois.

Cuonzo Martin’s squad will enter Wednesday’s game against Illinois following an 83-75 win over Utah. With that win, the Tigers have now won two of their last three games.

Like Mizzou, Illinois has also won two of its last three games, with its most recent win coming against St. Francis. The Illini dominated SFU 106-48 to capture its eighth win of the year.

Here’s how you can watch the Braggin’ Rights game.

How to watch Illinois vs. Mizzou

When: 8 p.m. CT, Dec. 22

Where: Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, Mo.

TV: Big Ten Network

Online livestream: Big Ten Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Fans can listen to the game online here.

What channel is the Big Ten Network in my area?

The Braggin’ Rights will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

For many customers who use streaming television service, you’ll be able to find the Big Ten Network using your channel guide.

For cable customers, visit the Big Ten Network channel finder.

