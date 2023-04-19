What channel is Lakers vs. Grizzlies? What about Heat vs. Bucks? How to watch NBA playoffs

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on TNT.

The NBA playoffs continue Wednesday night, as three teams look to go ahead 2-0 in their respective series.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies on the road again following their 128-112 upset win over the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed on Sunday, while the Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, host the Miami Heat after falling to Jimmy Butler and company, 130-117, in Game 1. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, can continue their dominance with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver won 109-80 in Game 1.

So, when do tonight’s games tip off, and what channel will they air on? Take a look below.

Lakers-Grizzlies: Taylor Jenkins, Darvin Ham are best friends but for Grizzlies-Lakers ‘I can’t wait to kick his tail’

Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on TNT.

What channel is Lakers vs. Grizzlies tonight, April 19?

The Lakers play the Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on TNT. The game can be streamed on the TNT app and website, or on various streaming services, like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

LA upset Memphis in Game 1, winning 128-112. Rui Hachimura led the way for the Lakers, scoring 29 points and hitting five 3-pointers off the bench. As of Wednesday morning, star Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be a game-time decision for Game 2 due to a soft tissue bruise.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV tonight.

What channel is Bucks vs. Heat tonight, April 19?

The Bucks and Heat play at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV tonight. The game can be streamed on the NBA’s app and website, or on fuboTV.

Miami upset Milwaukee 130-117 in Game 1, as Heat star Jimmy Butler dropped 35 points and 11 assists. As of Wednesday morning, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play in Game 2, as he has a lower back contusion.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on TNT tonight.

What channel is Nuggets vs. Timberwolves tonight, April 19?

The Nuggets play the Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on TNT tonight. The game can be streamed on the TNT app and website, or on various streaming services, like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

Denver dominated Minnesota in Game 1, winning 109-80. Jamal Murray had 24 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Nuggets.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What channel is Lakers vs. Grizzlies? What channel is Heat vs. Bucks?