Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 16

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced that roster transaction on Tuesday.

From there, any observer of the Bills (8-6) knew it would only be a matter of time before we heard from Beasley.

It has happened.

Beasley, 31, has been the most outspoken NFL player about the vaccine since the league rolled out rules relating to player safety and its use. He has been know to be unvaccinated.

Since he is unvaxxed, he will not be allowed to play in Week 16 against the New England Patriots (9-5). Via a social media post on his Instagram account, Beasley wrote the following message.

Included in it is this statement: “Just to be clear, COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.”

Here is the full message:

Previously in Beasley’s words, he is not anti-vaccine. Rather, he says he is “pro choice.” But there are no NFL rules regarding players that consider themselves to be that.

League rules involve vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Unvaxxed players are immediately out for 10 days after testing positive. That’s it, there are no other rules.

Vaccinated players have a possibility of returning sooner with a negative test result. But this does not pertain to Beasley and because of that, he will not play in Buffalo’s most important game of the season.

In August, Beasley landed on the COVID list as well due to a close contact tracing,

