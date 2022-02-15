What Ben Simmons said to Doc Rivers after trade

What Simmons, Rivers said to each other after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spent the majority of the 2020-21 NBA season defending Ben Simmons for his offensive shortcomings, constantly pushing back against the idea that his point guard should try and shoot the ball.

It was a pretty clear shielding from Rivers of his second-best player in an attempt to get on his side, but after Simmons’ postseason meltdown a single post-game question from Rivers on Simmons’ ceiling reportedly rubbed Simmons the wrong way, and the relationship seemed to fray from there.

So I found it pretty interesting when ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Simmons and Rivers had a lengthy conversation after the Sixers finally traded their disgruntled three-time All-Star to the Nets in exchange for James Harden.

Here’s what Shelburne has been told about the talk Simmons and Rivers had after their professional relationship officially ended:

“Ben was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It’s gonna take him some time to get back on the court, but he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards, and I think his message – the way it’s been described to me – was, ‘I’m happy this is over, it was never personal’, Ben to Doc. [Ben] always said, ‘I respect the way you were so honest with me about everything.’ When [Ben] says honest, Doc was always saying, ‘You’re under contract, I expect you to play.’ That was his position on it. I think [Doc] never wavered on it, and Ben appreciated that perspective. Doc would say essentially, ‘It is personal, because you’re not playing for me right now.’ That connection was never quite made. But at that point it wasn’t worth revisiting all the history […] Ben’s moving on.”

Interesting.

It’s kind of odd that Simmons would be so ardent about things “not being personal” when it seemed like his primary reason to force his way out of Philadelphia was a dissolution of personal ties with Rivers and Joel Embiid.

If it wasn’t personal… why’d he feel the need to leave the Sixers at all? They were the best team in the East last year and likely would’ve been back up there if Simmons had simply played the first 56 games of the season.

I appreciate Rivers reminding Simmons that it was indeed personal, even if both sides seemed to try and keep most of the water under the bridge.

Ultimately, both sides will probably do best to simply move along and start thinking about the future instead of the past. It’s time to think about Joel Embiid and James Harden balling all over the East.

But I’d imagine Rivers and Simmons will still be keeping tabs on each other’s progress as the season (and seasons) go along. Because, you know, it’s always at least a little personal.