What AT&T Is Giving Investors in WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠ and How It Will Work

This article originally appeared on MarketWatch.

AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own.





(ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with





(DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.