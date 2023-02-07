What are the Colts doing with their head coaching search?

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Dan Wetzel and Charles McDonald discuss the bizarre hiring process in Indianapolis – and if Jeff Saturday deserves the permanent position after a 1-7 perfomance in the interim role this past season.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

CHARLES ROBINSON: This coaching search with the Colts is crazy. It’s at a point now where people around the league all want to know what on Earth is going on in Indianapolis. Because the assumption was, up until I think Senior Bowl started, that eventually they’re going to interview– they’ve interviewed however– ridiculous number of candidates, and they’re going to settle on Jeff Saturday.

So they’re going to throw everything out there, and then ultimately it’s going to come down to Jeff Saturday. Now there’s talk, reports that, hey, maybe they’re not leaning toward Jeff Saturday anymore. I can tell you this, nobody in the league is sitting there going, yeah, we know who the next coach is going to be.

I’ll give you an example. When Lovie got hired last year by Houston, everyone was like, what’s going on in Houston? Howie Roseman was like, am I losing my defensive coordinator? Because it doesn’t feel like I’m losing my defensive coordinator, which means they’re not going with my guy, which means are probably going with McCown.

But this Brian Flores lawsuit comes out. Probably not gonna go with McCown. So the Eagles are sitting there going, they’re going to go off board. You better start looking off board, and then they did. They went with Lovie Smith.

Right now, teams are looking at Jeff Saturday, they’re looking at the Colts, and they’re going, we don’t even know. It doesn’t look like they’re going to go with Jeff Saturday, but we don’t– if they go off board, it doesn’t feel like it’s any of our guys. It doesn’t feel like they have a candidate right now to be their head coach.

This is crazy. Three years ago, this was a franchise that we were like, the window’s open. Offensive line. They’re getting– just figure out the quarterback. Oh, they’re going to go get Matt Ryan. And everything is falling apart in this franchise, and now it feels aimless.

Story continues

CHARLES MCDONALD: Am I remembering this correctly that the Colts were considering going through a third round of interviews?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yes.

DAN WETZEL: They have three rounds.

CHARLES MCDONALD: That’s crazy.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah, it’s insane.

CHARLES MCDONALD: It’s crazy. And the fact that– the craziest part to me is they had a head start on all of this because Frank got fired at the beginning of the season.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah.

CHARLES MCDONALD: And you’re sitting here–

CHARLES ROBINSON: Forever.

CHARLES MCDONALD: We’re five days away from the Super Bowl, and there’s no clarity on who is going to end up being this head coach. I mean, the Cardinals, they don’t have a guy yet, but we were just talking about they whittled it down to two guys at least.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right.

CHARLES MCDONALD: This feels like– it just feels aimless, like they’re just kind of wandering round in the desert.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Well, and I think part of what screwed them in this whole scenario is when you talk to people who are involved in coaching searches, who prepare lists, or you talk to some of the firms– firms always keep track on the sort of hush hush coaching searches that are going on off the books. They’re doing it behind somebody’s back, right? The firms are saying the same thing that all the list makers were saying.

All the ex-GMs that owners lean on will compile these lists, right? They’re all saying the same thing. It doesn’t seem like they’re searching for anybody. It doesn’t seem like they’re really doing much due diligence. I think that was because Jeff Saturday was going to be the guy when they brought Jeff in. So they really didn’t do– you said, yeah, they should have had a jump start on this. They took the jump start away because they effectively hired a guy in front of all of us and said it wasn’t a hire.

But then to prove it to us that it wasn’t a hire, they would have gone out there and started doing far more advanced work than they really did. And it just wasn’t happening. First-round interviews, you nail down your candidates. The second is the close, right? If you can’t get them after the first round, the second interview is the closer. If you’ve got to go to a third, it means you got nothing. You really don’t have anything.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Third date. It’s the third date.

CHARLES ROBINSON: It’s the third date, really? Is that what it is? It’s a third date with Jim Irsay.

DAN WETZEL: I don’t know what they’re doing. Does anything Jeff Saturday do make you think he should get the job?

CHARLES MCDONALD: No.

CHARLES ROBINSON: No, absolutely not. Look, I’m not– I don’t want to kill him because he took the opportunity. Which if you’re offered that kind of opportunity, you take it.

CHARLES MCDONALD: I would too.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Walk off the set, TV, and into coaching job, hell yeah, take that.

DAN WETZEL: I’m loyal to Yahoo.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah, right. I’m doing everything I can to get you a coaching job offer. It’s not coming through. Is it possible the Colts are just stringing this out to the point where–

DAN WETZEL: Jim Irsay, anything’s possible. Jim Irsay owns the team, right?

CHARLES MCDONALD: We’re already at that point. Just like–

CHARLES ROBINSON: So just hire Jeff Saturday at this point.

CHARLES MCDONALD: That’s what I don’t get. If you’re going to do it– to me, I wouldn’t want to be the last person to hire a head coach if the head coach that I was going to hire was Jeff Saturday. Let’s rip the Band-Aid off and then let some other hires come in and people aren’t talking about us as much.

But the way that this is setting up, this is going to be the last domino of the offseason before draft season and the free agency really starts. And if you’re not sold on– if, all of a sudden, you’re not sold on the idea of Jeff Saturday, then what the hell have you been doing for the past four months?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Well–

DAN WETZEL: They got bigger problems than coach, so–

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: Who cares? Who cares who the Colts coach is the next two years?

CHARLES MCDONALD: Jim Irsay.

DAN WETZEL: Jim, call Charles. He wants the job.

CHARLES MCDONALD: No, no, no.

DAN WETZEL: Charles Robinson.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Call this Charles.

DAN WETZEL: Both of them want it. I’m off.

CHARLES MCDONALD: No, no, no. Combine, 36 hours of Jim Irsay and Charles McDonald. Let’s lock it in, Jim.

DAN WETZEL: I ain’t answering no 317s coming in my phone. Right to voicemail.