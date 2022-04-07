What are Russian ‘filtration camps’?

https://www.yahoo.com/news/tagged/yahoo-news-explains/

As President Biden announced a new wave of severe against Russia this week for alleged war crimes against Ukraine, new details have emerged about how Russian soldiers have forcibly removed tens of thousands of Ukrainians from occupied areas and sent them to “filtration camps” for hours of intense interrogation before shipping them off to various cities around Russia, according to multiple reports.

The filtration camps, as large plots of military tents with rows of men in uniforms, are where deported Ukrainians are photographed, fingerprinted, forced to turn over their cell phones and passwords, identity documents and then questioned by officers for multiple hours before being sent to Russia. A satellite image captured by the U.S.-based Maxar Technologies last week offered the first glimpse at what one camp in the Russian-controlled village of Bezimenne looks like, giving a peek into how Russians are processing Ukrainians and attempting to strip them of their identities. more than 40,000 people have been forced into Russia against their will since last month.

Ukrainians share ‘degrading’ experiences in filtration camps

Multiple Ukrainians have shared harrowing accounts with of being taken from their home and dropped off in a foreign Russian community.

“On March 15, Russian troops stormed into our bomb shelter and ordered all the women and children to get out. It was not a choice,” one woman, who requested anonymity for fear of her safety, told the Britain-based paper. “People need to know the truth, that Ukrainians are being moved to Russia, the country that is occupying us.”

“They went through my phone; they asked if I knew anything about the Ukrainian army, if I had friends in the military,” she added. “They also asked me what I thought about Ukraine, about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and about the conflict. It was very degrading.”

A temporary accommodation centre for evacuees, including residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in the building of a local sports school in Taganrog in the Rostov region, Russia on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Maxim Romanov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This claim backs up a from the Mariupol City Council that stated Russian soldiers have kidnapped Ukrainian residents from the besieged port city of Mariupol, according to the post’s English translation.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, has denied these accusations, calling the reports “lies.” Instead, he claims that an excess of 420,000 Ukrainians have voluntarily evacuated dangerous conditions in Ukraine to Russia.

Ukrainians who have been forced from their homes, however, contradict Peskov’s claims. They say Russian forces have transported Ukrainians through Russia-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine in groups of 200-300 at a time.

U.S. response to filtration camps

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to U.N., suggested on Tuesday at a similarities between present-day Russian filtration camps and Nazi Germany concentration camps nearly a century prior.

“Reports indicate that Russian Federal Security agents are confiscating passports and IDs, taking away cellphones, and separating families from one another,” she said. “I do not need to spell out what these so-called ‘filtration camps’ are reminiscent of. It’s chilling and we cannot look away.”

Damaged military bus of the “National Guard of Ukraine” in the courtyard of the hospital amid the ongoing conflict in the city of Mariupol under the control of the Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The scale and force of Russia’s deportations and widespread assaults on civilians remains unclear — but the impact has reverberated around the world.

“We have all seen the gruesome photos,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Lifeless bodies lying in the streets, apparently summarily executed, their hands tied behind their backs,” adding that reports of the abduction of children, mayors, doctors, religious leaders and journalists are deeply troubling.

History of filtration camps

This isn’t the first time Russia has been accused of using filtration camps.

The term originated in Europe after the end of World War II in the mid to late 1940s, according to , a history professor at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. After millions of Soviet citizens gained their freedom from Nazi control, many who were living outside the country sought to return to the Soviet Union, but were subjected to holding stations and camps for screening before readmission.

Chechen refugee siting on her belongings in a truck on Chechen-Ingush border check point, 18 December 1999. (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Fifty years later, during the First Chechen War in the mid 1990s and Second Chechen War in early 2000s, as the smaller European nation vied for their independence, Russian forces once again used these camps as mass internment, according to .

The at the time several accounts of refugee escapees detailing the horror inside these filtration camps. One 38-year-old Chechen man recalled men and women being raped by Russian guards, inmates being beaten daily with iron bars and others forced to use their close quarters as an open toilet.

Another Chechen survivor said Russian forces were using the filtration camps for recounting various accounts ranging from suffocation, electric shocks to genitalia, faked executions and exposure to frigid temperatures. Russians sought ransom from Chechens and those who could not pay were tortured, most allegedly dying during the ordeal.

Human Rights Watch, an international human rights organization, detailed the brutal abuse and violence inside these camps in a .

A child waits as tents are dismantled the Sputnik refugee camp December 7, 2002 north of the city of Magas in the Ingush Republic of the Russian Federation. (Photo by Alexander Sorin/Getty Images)

Thomas de Waal, a reporter who covered the war in the 1990s, last month that he sees similarities in Russia’s actions now to back then.

“There are some pretty disturbing parallels,” de Waal told the public radio network. “The use of heavy artillery, the indiscriminate attacking of an urban center. They bring back some pretty terrible memories for those of us who covered the Chechnya war of the 1990s.”

Two decades ago Russia came out victorious against Chechen following those two wars. Now, many wonder whether Ukraine will see a different fate.

Global impact of filtration camps

Offering some hope, according to the , the unlawful deportation, transfer or confinement of others constitutes a war crime. But the actual scope of the remains unclear.

International human rights group Amnesty International wrote in its details of “extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings” as record of alleged Russian war crimes to demonstrate the brutality of Russian forces.

“Testimonies show that unarmed civilians in Ukraine are being killed in their homes and streets in acts of unspeakable cruelty and shocking brutality,” Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said in the release.

“The intentional killing of civilians is a human rights violation and a war crime. These deaths must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be prosecuted, including up the chain of command.”

Civilians walk past a burned building amid the ongoing conflict in the city of Mariupol under the control of the Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Laura Mills, a researcher with organization, hopes the stories they have personally verified help lead to justice for those involved.

“These are apparent war crimes,” Mills told Yahoo News. “They should be investigated and prosecuted as such.”

Ukrainian officials are hoping resources and increased Russian penalties will help them outlast the bigger foe. Biden’s most recent include banning new investment in Russia, imposing the most severe financial sanctions on Russia’s largest bank and government officials and their family members, which include .

“We’re going to stifle Russia’s ability to grow for years to come,” Biden said Wednesday.

The U.K. and other European countries have also tightened financial sanctions on Russia. Though they have not thwarted Russia’s assault on Ukraine as of yet, the resilience of the much smaller Ukrainian defense shows vulnerability in Russia’s future.

Meanwhile, the appearance of mobile cremation machines have been reported alongside the senseless killings of Ukranians are still being carried out by Putin-led troops. reports of the machines are “credible” but there is no evidence they’ve been used. The mayor of Mariupol estimated on Wednesday that in the city alone since late February and the death toll continues to climb.

A woman holds up a poster demonstrating against Russian president Vladimir Putin during a protest against the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on April 06, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

According to NATO, an 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine six weeks ago on February 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims at least 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed over this time, according to the .

As of Thursday, more than had fled the country, with the majority — upwards of 2.4 million — finding refuge in Poland, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

“We want policy makers in all countries to take this seriously,” Mills said. “[We want them] to take war crimes seriously.”

Cover thumbnail photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP via Getty Images