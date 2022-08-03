‘What An A**hole!’ Trevor Noah Reveals Trump’s Strange New Form Of ‘Infidelity’

Trevor Noah said on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday that Donald Trump managed to deliver “one of the weirdest endorsements of all time.”

Rather than choose between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and current state Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat, Trump this week endorsed “Eric,” first name only, picking both.

“He could be endorsing any Eric in the world,” Noah said, then corrected himself as a picture of Eric Trump appeared on the screen. “Well, not any Eric, but you know what I mean.”

As Noah pointed out, the former president called Schmitt to say he won the endorsement, then called Greitens with the same message ― neglecting to tell each that he was actually endorsing both.

“What an asshole!” Noah said. “Turns out the dude even brings infidelity into his endorsements. He’s the first politician to have a side Eric.”

Schmitt ultimately won the primary Tuesday night.

See more in his Tuesday monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.