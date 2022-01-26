What about those Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw delivers pitch front view 2021

Let’s take a moment for some housekeeping regarding the Mets and free agency, shall we?

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report listed the Mets as the No. 2 landing spot for free agent icon Clayton Kershaw. They didn’t claim that the information was sourced, so we are not here to knock anything down.

We just decided to check out whether this was a possibility. So we asked a person who would definitely know if there had been any contact between Kershaw’s camp and the Mets before the MLB lockout began on Dec. 1.

“None,” was the answer.

And that, we think, is that.

The Mets are still looking for rotation help. They were willing to pay Steven Matz more than $40 million and Kevin Gausman $120 million. Both players signed elsewhere.

With Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Carlos Carrasco all representing varying degrees of injury risk, and Taijuan Walker trying to bounce back from a rough second half of the 2021 season, the Mets need more innings.

Kershaw is recovering from a forearm/elbow injury himself that cost him the 2021 postseason. He is expected to be ready for spring training, and will have an opportunity if he wants one. Industry speculation links him most commonly to the Dodgers and his hometown Texas Rangers.

If you ask me, longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is the better fit for the Mets. Jansen reinvented himself last year with a wider repertoire of pitches. He and Edwin Diaz would look nice together in a game’s final innings.

But our information before the lockout was that Jansen/Mets wasn’t likely to gain traction, either.